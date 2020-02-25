Salt-N-Pepa makeup is here, courtesy of Milani Cosmetics

A screengrab from the Instagram page of Milani Cosmetics showing the new ‘Milani X SNP’ makeup collection.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 ― Hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa are taking their legacy to the next level, with the launch of a new makeup collection.

The rappers have joined forces with the beauty brand Milani Cosmetics on “Milani X SNP”, a nostalgic makeup series that is now available online via Ulta Beauty and Milani Cosmetics. The collection will roll out in various stores across the US and Canada over the coming months.

Spanning a 12-pan “Hot, Kool & Vicious Eyeshadow Palette”, a 12-pan “Very Necessary Eyeshadow Palette”, and a “Shoop Lip Kit” and “Push It Lip Kit” each containing a matte lipstick and lip liner in nude and red tones respectively, Milani X SNP nods to the bold beauty looks synonymous with the duo’s ‘90s beauty aesthetic. The singers (whose real names are Cheryl James and Sandra Denton) front one lip kit each, so that once the packaging is pushed together, “it makes the perfect DUO,” Milani explained via Instagram.

Salt-N-Pepa are not alone in their quest to channel their musical success into hot beauty launches. Singer and actress Selena Gomez recently announced the launch of her new brand “Rare Beauty”, scheduled for this summer, while Kesha unveiled her vegan “Kesha Rose Beauty” line at the end of last year. Pop sensation Kylie Minogue also unveiled a five-piece “Kylie” makeup line back in July 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews