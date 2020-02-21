Teen Man United fan who asked Liverpool boss to stop winning games gets shocking letter from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been regarded by many as one of the best managers in the world. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A young Manchester United FC fan who wrote a letter to Liverpool FC boss asking them to stop winning games has been left stunned after receiving a personally-signed letter from Jurgen Klopp.

Schoolboy Daragh Curley from Donegal, Ireland penned the letter in late January to the German football coach as part of a school project.

In his letter, Curley asked the Klopp to take it easy on other teams.

“Liverpool are winning too many games.

“If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad,” BBC News cited Curley.

The schoolboy went on by asking Klopp to make his team lose in the next match.

“You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again.”

But the last thing the ten-year-old expected was a lengthy reply from Klopp.

The Liverpool manager wrote back, praising Daragh’s passion for football, but explaining his team could not drop points on his behalf.

“On this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.

“It is my job to do everything I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down,” Klopp wrote in the letter that has been widely shared on social media.

“Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future.”

The Sun UK also quoted Curley’s dad Gordon saying he was equally stunned to receive a letter from Klopp.

“I’m a (Manchester) United fan but I have to say I really admire Klopp.

“You could tell by the language he was using German phrases and it was a personal response,” he added.