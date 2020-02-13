Serena Williams fights for equality in sports with Secret Deodorant

Secret Deodorant announces partnership with Serena Williams. — Picture courtesy of Secret Deodorant

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — Serena Williams is championing gender equality with Secret Deodorant.

The tennis superstar has teamed up with the Procter & Gamble-owned personal care brand to promote equality on the sports field. The duo will kick off the new partnership by conducting a study on “Gender Inequality in Sports” that aims to explore gender bias at different levels, ranging from high school athletics to professional sports.

“It’s very important to me that I use my platform to bring attention to the many issues faced by women in sports and to call for meaningful change,” Williams said in a statement. “The Secret brand has been answering that very call for years by taking real action to support female athletes.” She added: “Sports changed my life and I feel compelled to continue giving back to ensure a brighter future for women in sports. I am incredibly honoured to join forces with Secret and look forward to partnering closely to further the fight for gender equality for all athletes.”

The star also took to Instagram to involve her 12.1 million followers in the new project, asking them: “Help me kick this off with your words and voice...where do you feel we should focus our efforts first? Where do you face inequality in your own life, and how can we all help one another?”

“There are so many issues women have to sweat — from fewer opportunities, balancing a burgeoning career with family plans, to earning wages that are fair and sustainable,” elaborated Sara Saunders, Associate Brand Director, Secret. “In partnership with Serena — one of the world’s foremost athletes and an icon of strength - we are eager to further explore into how these inequalities play out in sports and work together to effect tangible progress.”

In 2019, Secret addressed gender equality issues via several initiatives, including a US$529,000 donation to the United States Women’s National Team Players’ Association to support the closing of the gender pay gap in the soccer industry. — AFP-Relaxnews