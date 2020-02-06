Study finds Sarawak, Johor among most romantic states; Selangor, Putrajaya fall behind

Wondering if your sweetheart has got something planned next week? This study might help you find out. — Picture from Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Valentine’s Day is just over a week away.

Some of you might be eagerly anticipating what your other half has in store for you for the romantic day.

Well, recent studies suggest that if your partner is from Putrajaya or Kelantan, you shouldn’t get your hopes up as they might be some of the least romantic people in Malaysia.

Based on research conducted by a Polish international e-commerce platform called Picodi.com, the analytical team found out exactly where the most romantic Malaysians reside in the country.

Sarawak and Sabah were among the most romantic states in the country, with Putrajaya and Kelantan ranking the least. — Picture courtesy of Picodi.com

The research was based on the comparison of the increase in popularity of romantic queries focusing on various keywords, from January to February 2019, sourced from Google archived data.

Based on their findings, Picodi.com discovered that there had been a sharp increase in the frequency of search using words or terms associated with Valentine’s Day.

The list of queries included phrases and words such as “Valentine’s Day”, “love confession”, “love” and “flowers” to name a few.

Some states like Sarawak and Johor were deemed to be “more romantic” than others as their interest in doing something lovey-dovey was notably higher than others.

Picodi.com used the Keyword Planner tool on Google to sift through the search history of Malaysians based on its queries list which consisted of an extensive variety of terms that could be linked to the most romantic day of the year.

The full list of the most romantic to least romantic states in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Picodi.com

Interestingly, people from the East Malaysian states were among the most romantic in the country with Sarawak and Sabah ranking first and third respectively.

The southern state of Johor came out second on the list, with states like Kuala Lumpur ranking in a modest eighth place and Selangor languishing at 13th.

Among all states, Malaysians from Terengganu, Kelantan and the political hub of Putrajaya displayed the least interest in Valentine’s Day and all things romantic.

For more information about Picodi.com’s study surf over to https://www.picodi.com/my/bargain-hunting/where-do-the-most-romantic-malaysians-live