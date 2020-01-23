Irina Shayk is the face of Furla’s new campaign

Irina Shayk is the face of Furla’s Spring-Summer 2020 campaign. — Picture courtesy of Furla via AFP

MILAN, Jan 23 — The Italian leather goods brand has laid claim to Russian top model Irina Shayk for the visuals of its Spring-Summer 2020 campaign. The emerald-eyed Shayk will be posing alongside Argentinian model Nicolas Ripoll.

The seasons come and go, but each one always brings something new at Furla. After tapping Chiara Scelsi, Joan Smalls, Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America Smith and Soo Joo Park for Spring-Summer 2019, and then Arthur Kulkov, Blanca Padilla, and Xiao Wen Ju for Autumn-Winter 2019, Furla is further stepping it up for the new season with world-renowned supermodel Shayk.

The Spring-Summer 2020 campaign was shot by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura, with Magnus Berger and Tenzin Wild as artistic directors and George Cortina as stylist. Shayk posed alongside Argentinian model Nicolas Ripoll.

The first image released by the Italian brand shows Shayk seated on a minimalist white chair, more elegant and confident than ever in a black suit as she holds a colourful shoulder bag from Furla’s new collection.

The campaign’s video features the Russian top changing bags in a wide array of colours as she playfully talks about the key terms that define the Italian brand (“Eleganza,” “Design,” “Italiana,” “Colore”). — AFP-Relaxnews