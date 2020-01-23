10 families affected by fire in Pahang receive RM30,000 donation from Yayasan MRCB

Families affected by the fire in Kampung Baru Benta are all smiles with the donation received from Yayasan MRCB. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A donation of RM30,000 was given to assist 10 families who had their houses burnt down due to a fire that occurred on October 30 last year in Kampung Baru Benta, Kuala Lipis in Pahang.

The donation was given by Yayasan MRCB which focuses on assisting underprivileged children and communities in the areas of education, empowerment programmes, and other activities to support needy communities.

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng and trustee member Jamaludin Zakaria handed over the contributions to the 10 families on Tuesday.

The event was witnessed by Welfare Department officials based in Pahang and local communities.

Jasmine said she hoped that the contribution would help the 10 families to rebuild their lives, adding that the organisation was committed to assist the underprivileged and unfortunate communities.

“There will be other upcoming programmes this year to help the needy,” she said in a press release.

Among the activities by Yayasan MRCB last year include organising several initiatives to assist the underprivileged students with back-to-school programmes, having several UPSR clinics for its adopted seven primary schools in four states and launching a one- year programme for 384 less fortunate students from 12 schools.

Apart from that, the organisation has also contributed braillers to the blind students, given away books and calculators, provided services for Orang Asli villagers and also provided homes for those handling family members with illness.

For more information on this organisation, please visit https://www.yayasanmrcb.org/.