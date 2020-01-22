Saddiq, Sabu, Batik among names suggested by Malaysian Facebook users for newly-born tapir

It's a girl! PERHILITAN is now looking for a name for this cute little girl. — Pic courtesy of Facebook/Jabatan Perhilitan Semenanjung Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysia Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) recently announced that their tapir couple, Mala (mother) and Boy (father) had had a baby.

And of course, the call from Perhilitan to name the female baby tapir ensued.

In a Facebook post, Perhilitan said the 8.6 kilogramme baby tapir was delivered at around 4pm yesterday.

The post has now gained more than 4,000 likes and 1,400 comments mostly filled with users giving their best wishes.

Some did rise to the challenge and gave their best shot at naming the baby tapir.

Among the suggestions were to name it after famous people or politicians.

“Since this Tapir can be considered as youth, we can name her Saddiq because of Syed Saddiq being the Malaysia youth leader,” said Facebook user Amien Safizie Tarmizi.

One user even suggested naming the tapir “Sabu” after Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Other users suggested using names like “Belang”, ‘’Tipah’’, “Batik” and “Adek’’.

This is not the first time Perhilitan had asked the online community for a name suggestion for a newborn tapir: the first time was last year where the online users voted to named it “Beradek”.