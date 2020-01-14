Tommy Hilfiger announces the finalists in the 2019 ‘Fashion Frontier Challenge’

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Finalists 2018. — Picture from Tommy Hilfiger via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Jan 14 — Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled the finalists in its 2019 “Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge”.

The US fashion giant has named the six creatives who have made it through to the final stage of its global programme, which aims to support entrepreneurial fashion start-ups and businesses promoting inclusive and positive change within the industry.

A Bangladesh-based scale-up called “Apon Wellbeing”, which sells fairly-priced, everyday essentials inside factories, is one of the shortlisted businesses. So is the American scale-up “Stony Creek Colors,” which provides small and mid-size tobacco farmers suffering from falling tobacco sales with natural indigo sustainable crops. A Dutch start-up called “A Beautiful Mess” that helps refugees make sustainable apparel, and a US-based start-up called “Lab 141” that uses 3D printing to make made-to-fit, “sizeless” clothing, also feature on the list. Sudara, an Indian organisation that helps women who have escaped from or who are at high risk of being sex trafficked, and “Constant & Zoe”, a French brand creating funcational and fashionable clothing for men, women and children with disabilities, complete the lineup.

“It is inspiring to see the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge draw so many applicants working towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion landscape,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “We are committed to championing bright, innovative solutions to some of our industry’s big challenges, and I’m looking forward to returning as a jury member to recognise this year’s entrepreneurs. Their shared optimism and commitment to a positive future should inspire us all in the impact we can make together.”

The finalists will head to The Netherlands next month, to pitch their business concepts to an expert jury at the Tommy Hilfiger Campus of the Future in Amsterdam on February 13. A jury panel will then select two winners, who will split a €150,000 (RM 680,210) award and benefit from a year-long mentorship programme. An additional finalist will take home €10,000 if voted the “Audience Favourite Vote.” — AFP-Relaxnews