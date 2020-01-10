Frank Ocean fronts new Prada menswear campaign

A screengrab from Prada’s Instagram.

MILAN, Jan 10 — Frank Ocean has landed a new role as the face of Prada’s new menswear campaign.

The recording artist joins the actor Austin Butler and the film director Nicolas Winding Refn in the Italian fashion house’s Sprimg/Summer 2020 campaign, which focuses on the concepts of “duality, multiplicity as constant reinvention and renewal”.

The campaign, which was shot by the photographer David Sims, sees the name “Prada” dissected into different acronyms — Ocean, for example, appears in a clip in which the words “Programming rhythms and dancing again” appear down the left side of the screen.

“The #PradaSS20 Men’s campaign is a playful metaphor for a confident embracing of the indefinability of #PRADA itself,” reads a message posted on the Prada Instagram account.

Ocean has prior fashion modelling experience, having starred in the Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2016 campaign, and landed the covers of W Magazine, Dazed Magazine and GQ Magazine US in 2019 alone. The campaign kicks off a busy 2020 for the singer, who was recently confirmed as the headline act at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19. — AFP-Relaxnews