Adorable felines of Selangor Casa De Cat shelter win heart of Kelantan’s Sofie Johansson

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin welcomes Sofie Louise Johansson and her grandmother at the Selangor Casa De Cat. – Picture via Facebook/selangorroyaloffice

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A bunch of adorable furry cats won over Kelantan royal family member Sofie Louise Johansson when she visited the Selangor Casa De Cat, a shelter for rescued stray felines.

Pictures of the 33-year-old Swedish national, who is the wife of Kelantan crown prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, was posted on the official Facebook page of Selangor Royal Official.

Sofia and her grandmother were greeted by Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his wife Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Located in Shah Alam, the shelter was initiated by Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin in a bid to house rescued abandoned cats.

Sofie, who is also an animal lover, shares a deep concern for stray animals with Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

To date, a total of five kitten have been placed at the Casa De Cat shelter, while 12 other have been sent to several different rescue centres.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin had recently launched the Stray Free Selangor campaign under Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Selangor to work towards an effective yet compassionate stray control programme.

She has also personally rescued stray cats and found them new safe homes.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is the royal patron of SFS, had previously hoped that a suitable transit point under SPCA’s SFS programme could be created to provide an avenue for people to adopt rescued stray cats.

To date, the SFS campaign has raised RM170,000 in grants including a RM20,000 donations from Yayasan Raja Muda.