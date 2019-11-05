Adidas 4D reveals a new reflective ALPHAEDGE 4D shoe

The adidas 4D has added the reflective ALPHAEDGE 4D running shoe to its collection. — Picture courtesy of Adidas via AFP-Relaxnews

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 — Adidas has revealed a new addition to its 4D range — the new reflective ALPHAEDGE 4D running shoe.

ADIDAS 4D was first launched back in 2017 as part of FUTURECRAFT, a programme created by the brand to explore innovative new materials, technology, and craftsmanship in sportswear.

The ALPHAEDGE 4D is now the latest addition to the collection, and has been printed using digital light projection and oxygen using Carbon Digital Light SynthesisTM technology from Silicon Valley-based company, Carbon. This technology enables adidas to print high-performance, durable polymeric products, which the brand says will eventually enable it to create personalised footwear based on specific sports and individual needs.

Adidas has also used a reflective Primeknit fabric on the upper for a more striking design and increased visibility on dark winter days. Each thread of the knit is also individually constructed millimetre by millimetre with FORGEDMESH, a process which uses TPU-coated yarn and maximises performance when stitched at various angles and layers, producing a stronger but still flexible fabric. This seamless sock-like fit offers the support and comfort needed during running, particularly during any tight turns.

Marco Kormann, Director Platform Innovation, adidas, commented on the launch saying, “We are proud to have taken a FUTURECRAFT concept and scaled it up significantly across our business within two years. ADIDAS 4D marks a shift in the way we approach the design and creation of our products. With the support of our partner, Carbon, we have shown the possibilities of data-driven-design and digital manufacturing on a global scale. The next iteration of the technology will be to develop how it can be used to produce footwear that is tailored to specific sports, and even individual athletes.”

ALPHAEDGE 4D FW19 will be available globally across adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers from November 11, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews