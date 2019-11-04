Four indoor sports perfect for winter

Indoor climbing provides several mental benefits, as climbers learn to manage stress and build focus. — Istock/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 4 — To keep fit through the cold winter months, here are some fun and effective sports that can be practiced in the comfort of the indoors.

The imminent return of winter and its ever-shortening days can be a deterrent to those used to jogging through a park or working out outdoors. Luckily, many sports can also be practiced indoors.

Squash

While outdoor facilities do exist, squash is traditionally considered an indoor racquet sport, as the object of the game is to bounce a ball off a wall with great strength and speed. Squash is an excellent way to build cardiovascular capacity and burn calories. It’s also a good way to release stress while having a good time. It typically requires a partner, but can also be played solo.

Swimming and water sports

The old standby is an effective cardio workout that simultaneously builds endurance, tones muscles and promotes overall health. In addition to being fairly affordable if you go to a municipal or public pool, water sports also come in all forms to suit everyone — breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, water aerobics, water polo and aquabiking among them.

Ice skating

A winter classic, ice skating can also be an occasion to bring family and friends together for a fun and magical outing around the holidays, whether at an outdoor rink or in a city park.

Those looking for a regular workout will find an indoor rink the perfect place. Generally warmer and with a larger surface, indoor rinks are a good option for people who want to improve their balance and motor coordination skills. Ice skating, just like most balance sports such as rollerblading, surfing or skiing, has the added benefit of strengthening the bones.

Indoor climbing

The only thing missing from indoor climbing is the chance to admire gorgeous vistas from atop a mountain. Indoor climbing walls are designed to reproduce the experience of climbing, strengthening muscles while providing a handy colour-coded system indicating difficulty levels, which is helpful for beginners.

Climbing is the perfect discipline to gain muscle mass and get a lean, toned silhouette. It also provides mental benefits, as climbers learn to manage stress and build the focus needed to get to the top. — AFP-Relaxnews