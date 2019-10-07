Penang mum teaches Malay ‘aunties’ how to speak Mandarin in adorable clip (VIDEO)

Twitter user Azlkhas’s mum explaining the use of ‘want’ and ‘don’t want’ in her language class. – Screengrab via Twitter/azlkhas

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Blessed with a diversity of ethnic groups, learning a second or third language in Malaysia is easier than you think.

After all, a new language helps one understand an unfamiliar culture better.

A group of Malay women impressed social media users after a two-minute clip was posted on Twitter.

@azlkhas from Penang thought the sight of her mum teaching Mandarin to other women was too good to pass up.

comel gila mak aku ajar mandarin dekat makcik makcik 😹 pic.twitter.com/vx8WrBpjMz — aina (@azlkhas) October 4, 2019

“So cute when my mum is teaching Mandarin to these makciks,” she wrote, using the Malay salutation for older women.

The clip shows @azlkhas’s mother teaching her students the use of want (yau) and don’t want (pu yau).

The enthusiastic group of women, who were dressed head to toe in pink, can be heard practicing their pronunciation while exchanging notes of the Manglish slang ‘ma’ which is used colloquially in the same context as ‘lah’.

@azlkhas who is simply known as Aina said the group of women were studying the Quran just before their language session and that the video was recorded by her mum’s religious teacher.

Aina later on shared a second part to her initial upload, which explains the use of ‘you’ and ‘I’ in Mandarin and the importance of intonation in the standard Chinese language.

sambungan...aku pun berdekah ‘DIA GIGIT NANTI NAYA’ 😹 pic.twitter.com/7KSRfqP9qD — aina (@azlkhas) October 4, 2019

In a separate post, Aina also shared a sweet snapshot of her mum and her ethnic Chinese friends who never miss celebrating Hari Raya with her family, possibly providing an explanation of the Mandarin teacher’s perfect grasp of the language.

mum & her chinese friends 😹 every year raya pun depa mai beraya rumah kami pic.twitter.com/3vQM6SABuT — aina (@azlkhas) October 4, 2019

The clip which was posted last week has since garnered over 261,000 views, more than 10,000 retweets and more than 11,000 likes.