Reimagine Music Festival organisers want Malaysia to be cultural hub with upcoming classical music concerts

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Classical music lovers are in for a treat as the Reimagine Music Festival is set to debut in Kuala Lumpur and Penang this November.

Organisers of the music festival are pulling out all the stops for the anticipated event, featuring classical music heavyweights such as the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley, cellist Trey Lee and Malaysian pianist Foo Mei Yi.

Reimagine Music Festival co-founder Dr Kris See said at the media launch today that the organising team wants Malaysia to be a cultural hub in the Asean region.

“We wanted Malaysia to host world-renowned musicians because we believe if we try hard enough, we will get there someday,” said Dr See, who is a trained surgeon.

The music festival will begin with An Evening with The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra in Kuala Lumpur on November 27 at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) followed by An Evening of Piano Trios taking place at the Majestic Theatre in Georgetown, Penang on November 29.

“Malaysia is absolutely the perfect place to do something like this,” said Lee, who will be performing at both concerts.

“Having been born in Asia, growing up in North America and now living in Berlin, I’m used to this kind of multicultural environment but when I come to Malaysia, I can see it, feel it and taste it.”

Berlin-based cellist Trey Lee is the festival’s co-founder and artistic director who is set to dazzle classical music fans.

Lee will also be hosting a private conversation session a day before the festival that youths and their parents can attend where he will talk about his personal leadership journey.

A Harvard economics graduate who went on to work on Wall Street, Lee changed career paths to pursue classical music professionally.

Also present at the launch was German Ambassador to Malaysia Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff who expressed his delight that the distinguished Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra will be making its South-east Asian debut in Malaysia.

In line with the festival’s motto Music Transcends Barriers, one of the festival’s aims is to reach out to the younger generation to promote classical music.

It is a well-known challenge but a cause that’s dear to the organisers.

“This challenge is not unique to Malaysia, Germany has the same problem. When you go to concerts in Germany the average age is much higher than average concert halls in Asia.

“European musicians who come to Asia often say, ‘We’ve never seen so many young people at a concert’,” said Lee.

He added that it was a struggle for all forms of art, especially classical music, to get the next generation onboard.

“We do have an advantage in Asia in that parents see the value of musical training as part of their child’s education. This is something I’m very passionate about, I truly believe in that.

“The problem is, how do they then see it as a possible profession instead of a hobby?” Lee pointed out.

He hopes to change that perception with this festival.

Last year, festival organisers hosted a charity dinner in support of Unicef which was held at Suffolk House, Penang.

The annual music festival is presented by OSEL Group and The Asquire, co-organised by DFP and the Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE) and sponsored by Malaysia Airlines, GMBB and the National Building Institute (NBI).

Concert and ticketing details:

An Evening with the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra

When: November 27, 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Where: Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

Ticket prices: RM200, RM250, RM280 and RM380

To purchase, call 603-2331 7007 or visit mpo.com.my.

An Evening of Piano Trios

When: November 29, 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Where: Majestic Theatre, Georgetown, Penang

Ticket prices: RM50, RM120 and RM150

To purchase, call 603-9222 8811 or visit ticketcharge.com.my.

From Wall Street to the Concert Stage: A Conversation with World-Renowned Cellist Trey Lee

*Complimentary for all ticket holders

When: November 26 (Time to be announced)

Venue: GMBB Event Hall, GMBB Mall, 2 Jalan Robertson, Kuala Lumpur

For full details, visit reimaginemusicfestival.com.