Malaysian Twitter users blasts guest who left used diaper on a plate at wedding ceremony

Horrific enough to ruin the most ravenous of appetites. — Picture from Twitter/@Faqihh_94

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — Most guests at weddings are expected to put their best foot forward when it comes to manners and etiquette.

At a recent wedding ceremony, Twitter user @Faqihh_94 came across the ultimate nightmare guest story after a soiled diaper was left on a used plate, assumingly for waiters to dispose of the mess.

It was a sight horrific enough to ruin even the most ravenous of appetites.

“The stupidest guest to ever attend a wedding ceremony in Malaysia,” wrote @Faqihh_94 accompanied by an unsavoury snapshot.

https://twitter.com/Faqihh_94/status/1167685769919639552

@Faqihh_94 also simply known as Faqihuddin, explained that the kenduri or feast was an indoor event with air conditioning.

“Good thing we couldn’t smell it,” he added.

Social media users also pooh-poohed the unknown guest’s disgusting behaviour, describing it as ‘uncivilised’.

“So dirty of the person to throw a diaper on a plate, must have left his brains at home and forgot to bring them to the kenduri,” @TashaMZP tweeted.

“Stupid parents breed stupid child. It’s already embarrassing enough to dispose of a diaper in other people’s homes and most parents would prepare plastic bags to throw used diapers far away. People these days can be so strange,” added @marinaaaaaB.

Other Twitter users also took the opportunity to share their own diaper horror stories.

“This even happens at eateries. I work at Nando’s. So many times customers leave their children’s diapers under the chair and table. We serve them well and they serve us poo in return, brainless customers,” said @WilShenanigan.

“It’s the same at Seoul Garden in IOI, underneath one table, there was a pile of tissues which were used to cover a soiled diaper,” recalled @PaanAhan.

The tweet which was posted over the weekend has since garnered more than 6,100 retweets and over 2,300 likes at the time of writing.