Raja Permaisuri Agong gives thumbs up to students who cited her as fashion inspiration for class photoshoot

The girls had donned the Tunku Azizah-Inspired outfits for a recent class photoshoot in Shah Alam. — Picture via Instagram/istana_negara and Twitter/sarahmiisha

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is now a ‘fashion muse’ to young ladies seeking a royal approach to modest attire.

A student named Sarah Misha shared photos of her and her classmates looking regal in baju kurung styled after the royal, complete with brooches and a soft colour palette.

“This year’s class photoshoot is inspired by the fashion of our Queen, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah,” wrote Sarah.

Tunku Azizah herself later replied to the tweet and complimented the girls on their attire.

“How beautiful!” she wrote.

Her Majesty regularly credits local fashion designer and long-time friend Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim for her wardrobe.

Rizalman was tasked with dressing the Raja Permaisuri Agong and her husband Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for1 the coronation ceremony last month.

Tunku Azizah had played an active role in selecting the fabrics to be worn for the big day and chosen traditional cloth woven by inmates from Pahang prisons to be used in crafting the family’s royal attire.