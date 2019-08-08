Adidas unveils new line of high-performance wear to debut at US Open

A board with Adidas store logo is seen on a shopping centre at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow April 23, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 8 — Sportwear giant Adidas has launched a new range of high-performance apparel — inspired by urban tennis culture and the streets of New York City — in preparation for the US Open.

Designed in collaboration with the Brooklyn Creator Farm and dubbed the “NY collection,” the styles will debut on Grand Slam courts when they are worn by a line-up of players in the adidas stable — including Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber — for the final Grand Slam of the season.

Preparing the athletes for the famous hard courts of Flushing Meadows and continuing the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the collection has been crafted from recycled polyester and is equipped with adidas’s Clima technologies — including Climalite — which uses ultra-breathable moisture-wicking fabrics to keep the players cool and dry in even the most intense heat.

Items in the men’s collection will include the NY Solid Short, the NY Melange Short, and a NY Printed Tee — featuring a stand-out glitch-style print inspired by the streets of NYC — with the women’s styles including a NY Dress, to be worn by Garbine Muguruza and Kiki Mladenovic; a NY Skirt which can be complemented by the NY Tank or NY Women’s Tee; and NY Skirt which is pleated and also features a “Streets of NYC”-inspired print.

Rounding out the collection is the SoleCourt shoe, which combines BOOST cushioning, with lightweight materials, comfort, stability and durability.

The 2019 adidas US Open line will be available online from August 7. — AFP-Relaxnews