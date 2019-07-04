Qatar Airways flies to Langkawi from Oct 15

Qatar Airways Malaysia and Brunei Country Manager Datuk Muzammil Mohamad in Langkawi July 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, July 4 — Qatar Airways will begin flights from the Hamad International Airport in Doha to the Langkawi International Airport from October 15, said Qatar Airways Malaysia and Brunei Country Manager Datuk Muzammil Mohamad.

He said there will be four flights each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

He added that beginning October 27, another flight will be added on Fridays, to bring it to five a week from Doha to Langkawi.

“Qatar Airways will begin flights from Doha to Langkawi from October using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes which can carry more than 250 passengers. These will be direct flights from Doha through Penang to Langkawi

“Qatar Airways will depart Doha at 2 am local time and arrive in Langkawi at 5.05 pm, and it will leave Langkawi at 7 pm,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present were the vice president of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Kedah/Perlis Chapter Razmi Rahmat, president of the Langkawi Tourism Industry Association Ahmad Pishol Ishak and deputy president of the Langkawi Business Association, Datuk Alexander Isaac.

Muzammil said the response to promotions for the new route held since April this year has been very encouraging.

“Sales began in April, the demand and bookings for flights to Langkawi have been very encouraging. More interestingly, we see demand from countries where the people have most likely never been to this island,” he said.

He added that Qatar Airways flies to more than 160 destinations globally, and now Langkawi will see more tourists from various countries.

“This flight will make it easier for tourists as they no longer have to go to Kuala Lumpur and change planes, but only board in Doha and fly straight to Langkawi,” he said. — Bernama