What to see at the 2019 Frieze Sculpture London

US artist Robert Indiana’s monumental series ‘ONE through ZERO.’ ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 3 ― Frieze Sculpture will return to London's Regent's Park from July 3, transforming the English Gardens into a museum without walls.

This 2019 edition will bring together large-scale artworks by more than 20 participating artists, presented in collaboration with world-leading galleries. They were selected by Clare Lilley, who is the director of programme at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Among them are Colombian artist Iván Argote, whose practice explores the relationship between history and politics; and Iranian artist Ghazaleh Avarzamani, who often works with textiles, printmaking, ceramics and installations.

Also participating in Frieze Sculpture is Robert Indiana, who will present his monumental series “ONE through ZERO.” These eight-foot sculptures testify to the American artist's long-held fascination with the power of numbers, which first appeared in his work in the late 1950s.

Visitors will be able to discover “My Melody” by New York-based sculptor Tom Sachs, which is a giant bronze representation of cartoon rabbit Miffy.

Brazilian artist Vik Muniz’s installation titled ‘Mnemonic Vehicle No. 2’. ― AFP pic

The children's character will be joined in Regent's Park by a four-meter-long sculpture of a sleeping figure, entitled “When I Sleep,” by British artist Tracey Emin.

Also on show will be a life-size reproduction of the iconic 1973 Jaguar E-Type Matchbox toy car, created by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. The installation, titled “Mnemonic Vehicle No. 2,” alludes to childhood memories, also questioning the notion of value within art history.

This year, Mtec Bursary will again support young galleries and emerging artists by enabling their participation in Frieze Sculpture. It will cover the costs of installation and de-installation for “Cloud Study (Partner Dance)” by Bermudian-British artist Charlie Godet, and “Cord” by British artist Jodie Carey.

The 2019 edition of Frieze Sculpture will run from July 3 through October 6 at Regent's Park, in London. For additional information, check https://frieze.com/. ― AFP-Relaxnews