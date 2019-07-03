Oreos and bread: Self-taught Penang artist’s mash-up of food and animals go viral

Meet the Zebreo, an Oreo and zebra hybrid that’s good enough to eat. ― Picture via Instagram/@ronnaldong

PETALING JAYA, July 3 ― We’ve all heard the good old parenting rule of “Don’t play with your food”.

But a 21-year-old Penangite did just that, cleverly mashing up wild animals with familiar staples from the pantry.

There’s the Zebreo, a zebra and Oreo combo, the Loafox which is when a fox meets a loaf of bread and many others that are part of a series of images currently wowing social media.

The Malaysian artist’s unusual blend first caught the attention of social media user @ifanzh_ who took to Twitter to share the images last week.

Sape edit ni siaaaa HaHaHa tahap edit level 9999.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VKBWNtQQbG — Ipeyyyy (@ifanzh_) June 29, 2019

“Who edited this hahaha editing skills level 9,999,” he wrote.

Ong’s speaker profile at last month’s SEA Connect 2019 conference. ― Screengrab from SEA Connect official website

The tweet has now amassed more than 39,000 retweets with one user pointing out that the creative mind behind the stunning images belonged to Ronald Ong and is part of his #HybridSeries.

“His imagination level is so high to be able to picture a pineapple as an owl,” praised @zatymanse.

“Do not edit when you are hungry,” replied @manzsterz in jest.

“Can’t stop laughing over the duck, it’s so cute,” tweeted @niesakhairy.

According to an Instagram post on Ong’s personal account, he was invited as a speaker at last month’s SEA Connect 2019, an annual creative conference in this region.

A quick search on the conference’s official website revealed that Ong is a self-taught digital artist who is also a medical student.