Reykjavik tops list of most affordable airfares for US travellers

Tourists at the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 22 ― Looking for a budget-friendly European getaway this summer? For many US holidaymakers, your best bet is Reykjavik, Iceland.

That's according to flight aggregator Kayak, which looked at internal airfare prices during peak season to uncover the cheapest European flight destinations from every US state this summer.

For more than half (56 per cent) of US airports considered, the Icelandic capital and tourism hotspot emerged the most affordable destination to fly this summer

Analysts looked at data for travel between May 24 to September 2, 2019 and used Kayak's internal database.

Reykjavik is the most budget-friendly option for states like Colorado, Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

Summer is peak travel season in Iceland when the famous midnight sun phenomenon takes over the country.

The Icelandic capital holds a large margin to London and Dublin, which tied as the second most affordable European destinations.

Across the country's bigger airports, Barcelona is the cheapest destination from Los Angeles International Airport; Madrid the cheapest from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Reykjavik the best option from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. ― AFP-Relaxnews