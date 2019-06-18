The Louvre is presenting a VR version of ‘Mona Lisa’ for upcoming Leonardo da Vinci exhibition

Rendering of the VR experience ‘Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass,’ on view at the Louvre next autumn. — Image courtesy of Emissive and HTC Vive Arts

PARIS, June 18 — The Louvre will hold a retrospective on Leonardo da Vinci, opening on October 24, to mark the 500-year anniversary of the Italian artist’s death.

The exhibition, curated by Vincent Delieuvin and Louis Frank, will include paintings from the museum’s collection, including the iconic Mona Lisa.

The Louvre will also present the museum’s first VR experience, organized in partnership with HTC VIVE Arts. The initiative, entitled Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass, will enable visitors to interact with da Vinci’s masterpiece in a virtual space.

They will be able to gain new insight into the Mona Lisa based on new scientific research, including further information on the identity of the sitter.

“The public will be able to discover an immersive experience of an extraordinary masterpiece. This collaboration will allow visitors to meet and learn more about the Mona Lisa herself, beyond the myths and legends that have accompanied her for more than 500 years,” said Dominique de Font-Réaulx, Director of Mediation and Cultural programming at the Louvre, in a statement.

Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass, produced in collaboration with the Louvre’s curatorial team, will also be available as a home version on HTC’s digital subscription service, VIVEPORT, alongside other VR platforms.

The Louvre’s retrospective on Leonardo da Vinci will be on view from October 24, 2019 to Febrauary 24, 2020. Additional information, including on the exhibition’s mandatory booking policy, can be found on the museum’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews