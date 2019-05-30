Would you wear gold nasi lemak bungkus earrings, kuih talam charms for Hari Raya?

Malaysian snacks and kampung life take centre stage in Poh Kong’s latest collection. — Picture courtesy of Poh Kong

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Ask any food-obsessed Malaysian and they will tell you that our local delights are worth more than their weight in gold.

And in some cases, it doesn’t get more literal than that when some of the country’s most beloved food items are given the Midas touch.

For the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, classic Malaysian favourites such as nasi lemak, Malay and Nyonya kuih, curry puff and the iconic childhood favourite iced gem biscuits have been transformed into wearable trinkets in Poh Kong’s latest collection.

The kuih lapis charm is just one of the many Malaysian delicacies served up in the collection. — Picture courtesy of Poh Kong

The Karya Anggun collection takes inspiration from some of the recognisable Malaysian street fare, festive snacks and nostalgic kampung imagery.

Charm collectors are spoiled for choice with the collection’s fun offerings which include the colourful kuih lapis and kuih talam as well as love letters and nasi lemak earrings.

There are also Wau Bulan and bullock cart charms along with trishaw earrings to capture that sentimental balik kampung mood.

“New in this collection are the charm bracelet, several delightful charms and earrings in designs that are sure to bring back sweet memories of our holidays spent in the kampung,” the homegrown jewellery brand said in a press release.

Prices start from RM349 for charms and RM949 for earrings, subject to change due to product weight and gold prices.