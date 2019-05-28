Naza Group’s Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin treats orphans to new clothes, ‘duit raya’, ‘buka puasa’ buffet

The orphanages received ‘duit raya’ and new clothes from Puan Sri Zaleha Ismail and her family. — Picture courtesy of Naza Group

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Children from two Malaysian orphanages got to enjoy an iftar like no other thanks to Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin.

Children from Pusat Jagaan Anak Yatim dan Miskin Seri Kundang and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Peribadi Mulia chowed down at a lavish buka puasa buffet hosted by the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Naza Group.

Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin co-founder Puan Sri Zaleha Ismail hosted the event together with Naza Group executive chairman and chief executive officer SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin and his spouse Marion Caunter.

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya, RM70,000 in new clothes, duit raya, and monetary contributions were donated to the orphanages by the Naza Group.

SM Nasarudin said it was especially meaningful to participate in charity work through the CSR arm that was set up in memory of his father, who passed away in 2008.

“It has been Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin’s tradition to give our support to the underprivileged especially during the month of Ramadan,” he said in a press release.

“The foundation was established in honour of our late father and hence it serves a purpose close to our hearts ― to help those in need and contribute to the common good through charity and volunteerism.”

Nur Nadia SM Nasimuddin (in white) and Marion Caunter (right, in grey) distributing gifts to children at the Children’s Cancer Ward in Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL). — Picture courtesy of Naza Group

Volunteers from Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin, including senior management and Naza Group staff, have participated in a month-long Ramadan CSR programme where they helped the less fortunate.

On May 18, volunteers along with Naza Group shareholders visited the Children’s Cancer Ward in Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) where the kids got to engage in fun games with a cheerful mascot and a clown.

The patients also received duit raya, daily essentials, and Hari Raya goodies from the foundation.

Both the young and old have benefitted from Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin as volunteers also paid a visit to Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah, an old folks’ home in Kajang, to distribute adult diapers, toiletries, supplements, and cleaning products to ease the burden of residents and caretakers.

The Naza Group's charitable work has amounted to RM180,000 in donations this Ramadan.

Over the years, Yayasan Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin has distributed zakat (tithe) to schools, conducted education workshops for students, and donated various items such as uniforms, school bags, food, and vehicles to improve the livelihood of underprivileged communities.