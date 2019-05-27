Internet personality Baddie Winkle designs beauty collection for INC.redible Cosmetics

Inc.redible Cosmetics introduces beauty collaboration with Baddie Winkle. — Picture from Instagram/incrediblecosmetics via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, May 27 — INC.redible Cosmetics has snapped up a 90-year-old internet personality for its latest makeup launch.

The beauty brand (which is the cosmetics arm of the manicure brand Nails Inc.) has collaborated with the online star Baddie Winkle to create a capsule beauty collection that is now available in Sephora, as reported by Allure.

The series comprises a retro “Rollin’ It Back Rainbow Rollerball Lip Gloss,” a “Double Perks Rainbow Sheet Boob Mask” and a “Baddie’s Got the Gold Rainbow Highlighter”.’ The highlighter boasts an illustration of the star’s own face created from makeup, while the lip gloss comes with a strawberry scent.

“So happy that I could do this!” Baddie told her 3.8 million followers on Instagram, where she modelled her new products.

INC.redible referred to the star as “a true glow queen” and explained: “This season we’ve teamed up with her to bring you a badass beauty collection which sees beyond age, colour and boundaries.”

Baddie shot to fame at age 85 and has since modelled for the fashion label Missguided and the beauty label Urban Decay.

She is one of several older ladies to have made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry over the past few years, including Maye Musk, who was signed up as a Covergirl brand ambassador at the age of 69 back in 2017, and supermodel Daphne Selfe, who, at age 90, is represented by the agency Models 1. — AFP-Relaxnews