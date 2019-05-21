In spirit of Wesak Day, Da Ma Cai donates RM7,000 in gifts to old folks home

Rumah Sejahtera Seri Kembangan executive secretary Thong Sing Foo (centre, right) receives the contribution from Da Ma Cai volunteer Yee Kiat Wah. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Part of celebrating Wesak Day means bringing joy to the people around you.

Da Ma Cai volunteers have done just that by paying a visit to Rumah Sejahtera Seri Kembangan (RSSK) and spending time getting to know its senior residents, aged between 60 and 86.

Animated voices filled the hall as the volunteers arrived at the home and started chatting with the residents, getting to know them and their life stories.

The elderly then got to chow down on a delicious buffet spread prepared by the volunteers and later indulged in a bit of fun with an old-fashioned game of bingo.

The day's activities ended with a touch of magic as a performer showed off mind-boggling tricks and illusions which the seniors themselves also took part in.

RSSK executive secretary Thong Sing Foo said in a press release that thanks to the games, the elderly were able to come out of their shells and converse with the Da Ma Cai volunteers and fellow residents at the home.

Residents engage in a fun game of Bingo as part of the visit. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

“Our residents enjoyed the bingo game so much that even for the most introverted seniors, striking up a conversation became easier.

“As an old Chinese saying goes: Of all the actions of man there is none greater than filial piety, and we urge the public to spend a little time with our residents here by playing some engaging games to cheer them up,” said Thong in a press release.

One Da Ma Cai volunteer was grateful that the seniors were able to have a good time during the visit, adding that respecting and taking care of the elderly is a key lesson in every Malaysian’s upbringing.

“We are glad the residents reap the benefits of having fun together during this social visit.

“After all, joy, amusement, and mental stimulation are necessary for every senior’s overall wellbeing,” said the volunteer.

The magic show put a broad smile on the residents’ faces. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

In conjunction with Wesak Day, Da Ma Cai also made a contribution of RM7,000 in grocery vouchers to RSSK to ease the burden of their operations.

The home was set up in the 1950s and currently houses 16 residents.

All expenses including food and medication are fully funded by kind-hearted donations from the public.

If you would like to make a contribution to RSSK, contact Thong at 03–8942 5861.