From canary yellow hues to jungle greens and hot pinks: It’s all about neons this summer (VIDEO)

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand unveiled its upcoming summer collection, dubbed ‘Getting Hotter.’ — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 5 ― Prada took to the catwalk this week for its 2020 Resort show, with a beauty look that championed neon hues. And the brand isn't the only one getting playful with eyeshadow colours this summer.

Neons have been big on the catwalk for some time now, with designers going all out with bold makeup shades for the Fall/Winter 2019 season. At Courrèges, pom-pom-style fake lashes in vibrant hues stole the show, while at Chromat, the models rocked beautiful, multi-coloured eye makeup that ranged from canary yellow hues to jungle greens and hot pinks. Anna Sui opted for electric blues, greens and purples for her makeup look, and Carolina Herrera painted blocks of fiery colour onto the models' eyelids in oblong shapes. Backstage at this week's Prada show, makeup artist Pat McGrath played with tangerine orange and sky blue shades for a kaleidoscopic effect.

It didn't take long for the trend to make its way to the beauty aisles: last month, Moschino and Sephora Collection launched a colour cosmetics collection drawing inspiration from everyday school stationery. The series features a trio of highlighters packaged as neon highlighting pens, as well as a “Liquid Markers Lip Set” of five vibrant hues in matte finishes. This week also saw Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand unveil its upcoming summer collection, dubbed “Getting Hotter.”

The series, which will drop on May 10, comprises three different sets of “Vivid Eyeliner” trios in neon hues, dubbed “Baecae,” “Baeside” and “Baewatch.” And as if beauty fans needed convincing further, the singer posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar's 'Beauty Issue' last month rocking a daring neon eye makeup look that featured vibrant hues of yellow, red, pink, turquoise and teal, giving the definitive nod of approval to the trend. ― AFP-Relaxnews