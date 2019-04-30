Couple chase down Milo truck in Kuantan to satisfy pregnant daughter-in-law’s cravings

Twitter user AzmerMerzam’s parents embarked on the chase in an attempt to get a specific kind of Milo for their pregnant daughter-in-law.

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Pregnancy cravings can be relentless.

Especially when the food or drink you’re longing for ends up being very specific.

One couple took dedication to the next level when they chased down a Milo truck on a Kuantan highway knowing that their pregnant daughter-in-law craved the beverage, particularly the kind that comes from the brand’s famous trucks that often pop up at sporting events.

Twitter user AzmerMerzam uploaded a video of his parents in pursuit of the green vehicle and explained that his wife, who is eight months pregnant, has craved Milo ever since the second month of her pregnancy.

“She has Milo every single day and she has drunk every kind except the one that comes from the lorry,” he tweeted.

AzmerMerzam, who goes by Mer on Twitter, was touched by his parents’ gesture since his wife never insisted on getting Milo from a truck before.

Bini aku mengandung mengidam nk minum air milo lori , mak ayah aku terserempak dngn lori milo dorang kejar weh ! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LQd4FjxqyB — Mer (@AzmerMerzam) April 29, 2019

When the truck eventually pulled over by the roadside, Mer’s parents were left disappointed as the driver informed them that there was no supply of Milo onboard that was ready to be served.

The video has stolen the hearts of social media users and has gotten more than 33,000 retweets and 22,000 likes so far.

One user who posted a picture of a parked Milo truck joked that Mer should tow the vehicle and score himself a steady supply of the drink until the baby arrives.