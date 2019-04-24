Sephora launches 2019 sun safety kit to help fight skin cancer

Sephora’s Sun Safety Kit. — Sephora handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, April 24 — Sephora is raising funds for skin cancer research this summer by teaming up with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSK).

The beauty giant is launching a 12-piece “Sun Safety Kit” just in time for the warmer weather. It plans to donate US$25 (RM103) from each purchase to help support the world’s oldest and largest cancer centre, up to a maximum of US$1 million.

The limited-edition kit features SPF essentials for staying safe in the sun, ranging from sunscreens to a makeup setting spray, a lip treatment and a primer and moisturiser. It will retail for US$39 and will be available to purchase both online and in-store as of April 25.

“At Sephora, we are committed to continued education around smart skincare, wellness and self-care, and we are thrilled to partner with such a storied institution for our Sun Safety initiative,” said Artemis Patrick, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer for Sephora, in a statement.

“This yearly programming is deeply personal to our clients and employees, and we’re excited to be able to contribute to the important work that Memorial Sloan Kettering is doing for education, research, and treatment.”

Sephora is no stranger to championing sun protection and fighting cancer; the retailer has donated more than US$7 million to skin cancer research over the past 12 years.

Sun protection is currently a hot subject in the beauty industry.

Skincare brand Supergoop launched a range of SPF 30 eyeshadows last month, while last year saw the prestige brand La Roche-Posay unveil “My Skin Track UV”, a battery-free wearable device designed to measure UV exposure. — AFP-Relaxnews