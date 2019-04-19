Teenage boy wows the internet with impressive Blackpink dance moves (VIDEO)

The 17-second performance has been viewed over 200,000 times on Twitter. ― Screengrab from Twitter/@aimanzzss

PETALING JAYA, April 19 ― If ever Blackpink needs a backup dancer, this teenager is the guy to call.

A teenager is “entertaining” social media users with his amazing dance moves that could give the popular K-pop girl group a run for their money.

The teen’s 17-second dance video has been making its rounds on Twitter where he is seen busting out some jaw-dropping choreography to Blackpink’s current chart-topping hit Kill This Love.

It is learnt that the SMK La Salle, Klang student performed the remarkable routine in front of his teachers and friends in conjunction with the school’s Teacher’s Day celebration.

The clip was uploaded by Twitter user @aimanzzss, believed to be a fellow student at La Salle.

His flexible and agile moves not only garnered cheers from his school but also sent Twitter abuzz.

The clip has been viewed more than 222,000 times with over 15,000 Twitter users talking about it since it was shared yesterday.

Not to mention despite of his body shape like that (literally I’m bigger than him), his moves were sharp af. Applause for him👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Deal with it society, don’t judge the person by their appearances and talent. If you can’t do that, just be silent and watch them slay. BearwithIt — Amirul Akram (@amirulakram133) April 18, 2019

Banyak pulak lelaki yg pandai menari and confident plak tu depan orang omg omg jealous nyaaaaa 😭😩 — ✧✧ (@snugdeal3r) April 18, 2019

Yeah, i conclude.. we’re just not talented enough hahahaha — h u r t (@_xxcmxx) April 19, 2019

This is not the first time the Blackpink fan has publicly displayed his talent.

He previously uploaded a video of him dancing to the girl group’s mega hit Ddu-Du Ddu-Du as part of a competition to win their album.