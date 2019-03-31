Architect Andre Fu to release 150-piece homeware collection

Andre Fu's latest collection of homeware will be revealed during Milan Design Week. — Image Courtesy of Andre Fu Living via AFP

HONG KONG, March 31 — The lifestyle collection from the founder of Hong Kong-based Afso design studio, called Modern Reflection, will launch at the upcoming Milan Design Week.

The homeware collection features 150 items, including furniture, lighting, tableware, textiles and table stationary. Reflecting on Fu's design ethos of “relaxed luxury,” the line features precious materials such as porcelain, cashmere and silk.

The pieces have been inspired the architect's childhood memories of “significant places and different cultures,” celebrating his own nomadic lifestyle.

“We are living in a digital era with constant social media distractions, unlike the generations before us. It is important to be able to step back. This means having time and space to reflect on our personal journey,” said Andre Fu in a statement.

The collection Modern Reflection is part of Fu's eponymous lifestyle brand, which he launched in collaboration with a select group of artisans in 2016. All the pieces will be presented at this year's Salone del Mobile, which takes place during Milan Design Week.

“I enjoy the vibrancy and the energy of the city during the Salone period. I genuinely believe it is the perfect time and place to showcase the point of view that my brand wants to express,” explained Fu to Dezeen.

Fu won international recognition in 2009, after he designed the Upper House Hotel in Hong Kong. In 2016, he was named Maison & Objet Asia's Designer of the Year and was listed in Wallpaper*s “Top 20 Interior Designers.” — AFP-Relaxnews