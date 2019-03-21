Nike releases the 2019 Free Running Collection

The Nike Free RN 5.0 from the 2019 Nike Free Running Collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 21 — Nike has released its 2019 Nike Free Running Collection, introducing new design features for an even more natural barefoot-feeling.

Intended for lower-mileage runs, the Nike Free collection is a more anatomically shaped silhouette than traditional running models, allowing feet to spread and flex more naturally to give that barefoot feel.

For the new collection Nike has added a firmer, flatter foam cushioning in the midsoles for an even more flexible movement and natural range of motion. The Nike Free RN 5.0, for example, is 26 per cent more flexible than its predecessors, and 2mm lower to the ground, while the Nike Free RN Flyknit 3.0 is 1mm lower to the ground than the 2018 models.

For the upper, Nike has used a thin, flexible mesh with a minimal lacing system for the 5.0 for a “second-skin” feel, and has done away with the laces altogether for the Flyknit 3.0, using instead a secondary lock-down overlay to support the foot.

The finishing touch is a smaller Swoosh which symbolises the shoe’s suitability for lower-mileage runs.

The 2019 Nike Free Collection is available now. Head to nike.com for more information. — AFP-Relaxnews