Take a look at the newly opened Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

BEIJING, March 20 — New images have been released of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental's first Beijing property and one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the Chinese capital.

Occupying the upper floors of premium retail center WF Central, the Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing opened its doors this week, giving the city a new luxury destination. The location is minutes from the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square and features sweeping views of the iconic Ming Dynasty palace.

The hotel's 73 rooms and suites are billed as among the largest in the city and are designed to incorporate classic Chinese décor with contemporary esthetics. Amenities include brands like Dyson, Bose, Samsung and Nespresso and cashmere throw blankets.

The opening also gives Beijing a new rooftop bar and two new restaurants. Café Zi features pan-Asian cuisine, while the Mandarin Grill serves seafood and steaks. The MO Bar serves inventive cocktails and an international DJ. — AFP-Relaxnews