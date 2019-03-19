Mandarin Oriental opens its resort on Lake Como

Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como. — AFP pic

MILAN, March 19 — Mandarin Oriental is moving into George Clooney’s Italian neighbourhood, with the opening of a new luxurious property on Lake Como.

After extensive renovations, the historic lakefront property will reopen as the Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como. Set in the village of Blevio within easy reach of Milan, the resort features lush botanical gardens, home to 50 species of plants, trees and flowers; outdoor swimming pool and sundeck; spa; and a number of dining options.

With 21 rooms, 52 suites and two separate villas, the 19th century Villa Roccabruna is the heart of the resort. Overseen by interior designer Eric Egan, rooms were given a refresh with contemporary Italian updates and “subtle oriental charm”.

For more informal dining, guests can sit on the outdoor terrace overlooking the lake at CO.MO Bar & Bistrot, and nurse an Italian aperitivo and snacks.

At L’Aria, the menu is contemporary fine dining and Mediterranean cuisine.

The spa features a selection of heat and water experiences inspired by the Lake Como, and four private spa suites, beauty studio and fitness center.

Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como opens April 15. — AFP-Relaxnews