You can now get White Rabbit milk candy-flavoured lip balm from this Malaysian beauty brand

The Vase Creation Milk Candy Lip-Balm is available for a limited time only. — Pictures courtesy of Vase Creation

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — The iconic childhood favourite White Rabbit milk candy now comes in the form of a lip balm.

Yes, you read that right.

Malaysian beauty brand Vase Creation launched the Milk Candy Lip-Balm, taking a page out of the popular snack that most Malaysians in the ‘90s grew up with.

The lip balm is made with ingredients such as sweet almond, jojoba, shea butter, organic wax, vitamin E and even milk candy.

According to a press statement, the lip balm is described to impart a “tinge of sweet and creamy milk flavour, which will remind you of your younger days, the taste of nostalgia.”

The limited-edition Vase Creation Milk Candy Lip-Balm comes in a white casing packaged in an eco-friendly pouch.

It is priced at RM35 and is available from Vase Creation’s online store, Lazada and Shopee.

The homegrown beauty brand that was launched in 2018 offers affordable handcrafted beauty products made from premium natural ingredients that are free from animal-testing, uses environmentally sensitive packaging and is halal certified.

The Chinese-manufactured White Rabbit sweets’ popularity extends beyond its candy wrapper when it made waves on social media last week after Los Angeles-based ice-cream maker Wanderlust Creamery announced a limited-edition White Rabbit milk candy-flavoured ice-cream.