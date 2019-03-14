Petron loyal customers cart away groceries worth RM55,000 in hypermarket sweep challenge

The teams only had five minutes and two shopping carts to grab as many items as they can in the challenge. — Petron Malaysia pic

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Petron’s ultimate Hypermarket Sweep shopping challenge is back to reward its loyal customers.

The highly anticipated challenge, which will take place in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Pahang and Sabah, kicked off today at Giant Hypermarket Shah Alam where 20 teams raced against time to fill up their trolleys with items worth RM55,000.

Total prizes of RM225,000 worth of groceries and 95,000 loyalty points from Petron Miles Card and AirAsia BIG were up for grabs.

“Petron is thrilled to once again host the Hypermarket Sweep, which is just one of our many programmes that reward our faithful and loyal customers. This year, we are also giving loyalty points to the winners which can be used at our Treat stores or at our partners’ outlets.

Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy says the Hypermarket Sweep challenge was one of many programmes that reward Petron’s faithful customers. — Petron Malaysia pic

“This event underscores our aim to give customers more value and more savings through the unique Petron Miles card experience,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy during the flag-off.

Currently in its fourth year, Petron joined forces with hypermarket chain Giant Malaysia Sdn Bhd which boasts a network of more than 150 stores nationwide.

“We are delighted that Petron has chosen Giant for the third time to hold this event.

“Apart from Giant Shah Alam Stadium, these events will be held at four other venues namely Giant Kelombong, Giant Bayan Baru, Giant Plentong and Giant Kuantan,” said GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd marketing director Alfonso Roderos.

The first Sweep challenge in Shah Alam saw five grand prize winners taking home RM4,000 worth of groceries, 10 consolation prize winners were awarded RM3,000 and five won RM1,000 worth of groceries.

All winners were also rewarded with additional prizes including 35,000 Petron Miles Points and 60,000 AirAsia BIG points, courtesy of Petron Malaysia and AirAsia.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Giant to give customers, who are also frequent shoppers at Giant stores, more value and better rewards.

We hoped that all winners had a great time with their family and friends and brought home happy and memorable experiences with Petron,” added Choong.

In the challenge, teams of four family members and friends were given five minutes and two shopping carts to fill up.

Groceries and high-value items such as milk powder and bicycles were loaded into the carts as they dashed through the supermarket aisles.

Petron Miles members who spent RM50 on fuel or activated their PMiles card earned automatic entries during the campaign period that took place from December 10 to February 14 at participating service stations nationwide.

After the contestants were shortlisted via a draw, they went through an elimination process in the qualifying round.

Launched in 2015, the first-ever Petron Hypermarket Sweep offered RM50,000 worth of prizes to be won and in the following year, the prizes tripled to RM140,000 and 40 customers were rewarded at four locations including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Kota Kinabalu.

The contest returned for the third time in 2017 with more prizes and more locations.