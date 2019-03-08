Be proud of who you are: Miss Universe Malaysia winner wants to inspire young women (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― Newly-crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Shwetajeet Kaur is all ready to inspire the younger generation to never give up on their dreams.
“My mission as Miss Universe Malaysia is to build the self-confidence and boost the self-esteem of all young women to stand united and be proud of who we are," she said.
“I want to remind them that we are capable of so much more no matter what obstacles, hurdles and challenges are presented to us."
The Kuala Lumpur-born 22-year-old freelance fashion model was announced as Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 at a gala dinner event last night.
She received the crown and sash from Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh.
“I was feeling at the top of the world when I was crowned as Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 last night,” said Shwetajeet.
“In a blink of an eye, my life took a whole new turn. I am so honoured to be able to carry my country’s name at the international stage very soon."
The 172cm-tall Punjabi lass, who was also named Miss Glojas Beautiful, beat 17 other contestants for the crown and also the chance to represent the country at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant later in the year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.
Elated with her win, Shwetajeet took to Instagram to thank her mentor – actress and TV host Elain Daly, family, friends and fans for all the support she received throughout her pageant journey.
What a night ! ❤ Shweta Sekhon , Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 👑 I am out of words to explain how the crowning moment felt like ! Literally indescribable and very heart touching for me 😍 Thank you so much @elainedaly for being my mentor and always motivating us 18 girls to keep aiming for the sky without turning back , the whole @missuniversemalaysia organisation , #TeamMUMO for working so hard day and night ensuring us girls enjoy every moment ever since Day 1 of pageant week . Thank you so much my beloved family , friends and fans out there who kept believing in me and showered me with so much of love and motivation for this past 3 months ! 💪🏻❤ Shweta Sekhon Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 ❤ #MissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #BeautyBeyondYou #TNMUM19
When asked about her plans for the Miss Universe pageant, Shwetajeet said she was fully committed to improve herself and get ready for the international event later in the year.
Along with the title, Shwetajeet took home a Habib Jewels crown valued at RM2.38 million, cash and sponsored prizes with a combined value of RM180,000 and a full education scholarship from HELP University.
Coming in first, second and third respectively were Frost Yaw Hui Jing, Tessminderjeet Kaur and Lee Su Hsien.