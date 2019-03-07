adidas releases new 25 Years of the Predator Pack with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane (VIDEO)

adidas Soccer has teamed up with Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham to celebrate 25 years of the iconic Predator boot. — Picture courtesy of adidas

PARIS, March 7 — adidas Soccer launched the 25 Years of Predator Pack on Tuesday, a new range of boots and apparel which celebrates a milestone anniversary of the classic silhouette.

The new range has been inspired by two of the world’s most footballers — David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane — who have each been given an Archive Pack that references an iconic boot from their careers.

The Zinedine Zidane Archive Pack includes the player’s ‘98 Predator Accelerators, which have been restyled with a gold K-leather upper and highlights of blue, red and white to reference his Ballon d’Or success in the same year, and will come with four different sets of laces: gold, navy, white and red.

The David Beckham Archive Pack features an updated version of the Predator Precision worn by Beckham back in 2001, now with all-white K-leather upper and the iconic red tongue, and with two sets of laces: White and red.

Both packs will also be available as an on-pitch boot and a trainer, and include a jersey, shirt and pant which reference the Real Madrid 2003/2004 strip, when both Beckham and Zidane played together for the club.

Fans can also watch Zidane and Beckham comparing boots in a new campaign video on YouTube.

A new version of the Predator 19+ boot will also be included in the pack, featuring Beckham’s and Zidane’s initials embroidered on the left and right boots to reference both great players.

The archive packs will be available to purchase beginning today, and the Predator 19+ boot range will be available to purchase from March 12 at adidas.com and selected retailers. — AFP-Relaxnew