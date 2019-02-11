Love on a budget: Simple but meaningful ways to celebrate this Valentine's Day

Another year, another head-scratching decision to make for Valentine’s Day. — Picture by Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Ah, it’s that time of year again, Valentine’s Day.

“What to do for Valentine’s this year ah?”

Every year it’s the same question being asked over and again.

This year is no different.

I mean we’ve all had fancy dinners and paid outrageous sums for flower bouquets but, there must be some way we can make our other half feel loved without having to lose all of our “ang pau” money.

Flowers are great but they don’t last forever, and well that fancy dinner you had, we all know where it's going to end up.

Therefore, in the quest to find your loved one a meaningful gift, here are a few "cheaper" options for your Valentine’s Day itinerary.

Homemade breakfast or dinner

There is nothing better than waking up to these! — Screenshot via Facebook / West Pawlet Pancake Breakfasts

Yes, this is still a pretty cliche thing to do, but it’s still guaranteed to win you some points for all your effort.

Who doesn’t love waking up or coming home to a delicious meal?

Imagine waking up in the morning to the smell of pancakes, I mean, that’s the dream.

And if you’re not really a morning person, you could always surprise your partner with a candlelight dinner at home, after a long day at work.

Either way, you can cater it to you and your partner’s schedules, and make them something they will love: food. Just don’t forget to buy the ingredients.

Netflix dinner

If cooking isn’t really your thing, or you’re just afraid of burning the house down, you can always try having a "Netflix dinner" with your partner instead.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be on Netflix.

Just pick your favourite movie or series, order some pizza, go down to 99 Speedmart or 7-Eleven and get some junk food, and just have a cosy night at home, curled up next to each other enjoying your favourite shows.

Try not to get carried away with the junk food though.

Handmade Valentine’s Day Card

A regular old Valentine’s Day card is also a pretty normal thing to do, so why not make it a little different?

Instead of buying a card, make one.

It’s not every day that you get a card made for you by the person you love.

Just get some paper, look through some old photos, draw, colour.

It’s a simple idea that is only limited by your imagination.

Plus, the fact that you took the time to think of and make something cute for them is definitely going to put a smile on your partner’s face.

Enjoying some fresh air

The green views from Desa Park City’s Central Park. — Screenshot via DesaParkCity.com

Considering that Valentine’s Day is on a weekday this year, these plans might be best for the weekend, when work isn’t a factor.

It’s always good to get some fresh air, so why not trade in that five-star restaurant and make this Valentine’s Day a little more outdoorsy by having a picnic or even going for a hike.

There is an abundance of green gardens and parks all around us like the Perdana Botanical Gardens and Desa Park City Central Park, which are perfect for having a nice picnic with the person you love.

Make some sandwiches, put them in a basket, and just be together breathing in the fresh air.

If you are a little more adventurous, hiking is another possible plan this Valentine’s especially if your partner loves to get outdoors.

Malaysia has an abundance of tall green hills with picturesque views, so why not make the most out of what our country has to offer?

Volunteer at a pet shelter

If your partner loves animals, then this may be the perfect option to consider.

Valentine’s Day is all about love right?

So why not share some of that love with the animals who could really use some.

There are so many pet shelters out there filled with abandoned or strayed dogs and cats, with only a handful of people there to look after them.

A tedious task, no doubt, which is all the more reason to lend them a helping hand.

Not only will you and your loved feel rewarded for the fact that you’ve done something meaningful, but you would have also made those little furry friends’ day by just having fun with them and spending some time with them.

And you never know, you may even end up bringing a few of them home.