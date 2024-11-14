KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Two restaurants have been awarded one Michelin star, as announced in today’s Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang award ceremony held in Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.

They are Chim by Chef Noom at TSLAW Tower and Molina at The Face Style.

Chim by Chef Noom introduces modern Thai food using a mix of Thai and local ingredients under the hands of Thaninthorn “Noom” Chantrawan. He also operates a one-Michelin star Chim by Siam Wisdom in Bangkok.

Molina showcases modern European fine dining, which is brought in by chef Sidney Schutte. In Amsterdam, Schutte is the one behind Spectrum which has received two Michelin stars.

The restaurant which opened in June this year also picked up the Opening of the Year Award, which recognises those who had a successful opening in the past 12 months.

Dewakan, which is the only two Michelin-starred restaurant, kept its stars.

The restaurant also picked up the Michelin Green Star, awarded to establishments for their sustainable practices and dining experiences. It’s the first time a Green Star is awarded in Malaysia.

The quartet of one-Michelin-starred establishments - Au Jardin and Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery in Penang, and Beta and DC. by Darren Chin in KL - retained their one stars.

Special awards were also given out to highlight talented individuals that enhance the dining experience.

The Service Award was picked up by Azmi Ahmad Kamal where he provides warm service at Chim by Chef Noom

Another recognition is the Sommelier Award, which acknowledges the talents of the sommeliers, was awarded to Han Lai from Terra Dining.

The Young Chef Award was given to Waymann Cheong from Penang’s Lucky Hole for introducing modern culinary concepts with local ingredients.