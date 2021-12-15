Phase four takeaway: Start your day with a huge variety of Malay food from Kota Damansara's Burger Boy

Grab the 'Mee Bandung Muar Ibu' when you see it as the prawn based broth is super tasty — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — If you're looking for a one-stop place to get all kinds of Malay breakfast items, check out the Burger Boy food truck at Kota Damansara.

A friend recommended this place as she would drop by to takeaway various items for breakfast.

In the morning, the food truck becomes a marketplace for around 30 types of food items. It's a curated platform that has various vendors or home-based entrepreneurs dropping off their food during that time.

After this session is over by 11am, they revert to selling burgers the rest of the day as they operate 24 hours.

There are baskets filled with nasi berlauk with all kinds of dishes like daging kerutub or gulai ikan. You can also get nasi Kak Wok with chicken. East Coast food fans will relish the nasi kerabu and nasi dagang. There's even satay packed with nasi impit.

For those who love a sweet bite in the morning, you can select from various kuihs like kuih cara berlauk, kuih sri ayu or kuih ketayap. Various pulut items are also on offer such as pulut panggang or pulut berangan with grated coconut.

There's also roti jala with curry and freshly fried curry puffs filled with potatoes. You also have sago gula Melaka and dadih.

I sampled a selection available during the time I visited. What blew me away was the mee Bandung Muar Ibu (RM9). The prawn broth was incredibly tasty and slurp worthy with the yellow noodles it was served with.

They give you a lovely poached egg with an oozy centre, poached prawns, beancurd and vegetables to enjoy. This was one item I wouldn't mind seconds of.

My friend had recommended their nasi dagang, nasi tumpang and laksam but sadly that particular vendor has temporarily stopped supplying as she is not well. Another vendor offers nasi dagang served with gulai ayam (RM7.50). This is the Terengganu version where the rice is plain white and wrapped in a banana leaf shaped like a cone. The gulai is slightly sweet and rich with coconut milk that pairs well with the rice.

A breakfast staple is nasi lemak daun pisang and these served by D'Ai Nor are really good. They're RM2 per packet and it has a slightly smoky sambal, fried ikan bilis and half portion of hard boiled egg. Grab two packets for a meal and you are set for the day.

I often takeaway breakfast and lunch together to reduce the number of places I visit, hence I also selected a heavier rice dish like nasi Kak Wok (RM7). This version is served with a generous portion of fried chicken tinged yellow from the use of turmeric.

Just open the packet of gulai and pour over the chicken to enjoy the gravy with the rice. They also add cucumber and sambal on the side. However, the portion for the sambal is rather small.

It's quite unusual to find satay in the morning so I was curious to try the RM4.50 packet of nasi impit with satay. The chicken satay had a nice strong taste of the marinade, especially the lemongrass but the texture was a little hard. Enjoy it with a huge piece of nasi impit and a peanut sauce that is sweeter than normal.

One of the items I wanted to get was the laksa Johor and mee soto but that sold out quickly. This week, that vendor is not making the items so look out for them next week. It must be good since it was sold out by 8am.

Burger Boy Food Truck, Parked in front of Ambank and Meatxpert, Jalan PJU 5/3, Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open: 6am to 11am (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday. Tel:+6017-931052. Facebook: @Burger-Boy-167727803335680