Ipoh’s famous mutton bubur lambuk returns

Lambuk porridge maker, Mustafha Kamal Varusai Mohamad, 75, preparing the cooking ingredients at the Indian Muslim Mosque in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 14 — The India Muslim Mosque in Ipoh has resumed the tradition of distributing its famous mutton bubur lambuk or a savoury porridge to local residents during Ramadan after the activity was restricted last year due to the spread of Covid-19.

Cook Mustafha Kamal Varusai Mohamad, 75, said the team would start to prepare the ingredients as early as 8 am to ensure that eight large pots of the special treat are ready by Zohor prayers.

“The mosque will begin distributing the porridge at 4 pm and the public are required to bring their own food containers,” he told reporters at the mosque today.

He said this has been the tradition practised by the 100-year-old mosque during Ramadan for the past 80 years.

To make the porridge tasty, Mustafha Kamal Varusai said a total of 16 spices were used in cooking the dish with three kilogrammes of mutton allocated for each pot, along with other ingredients such as coriander, mint and pandan leaves. — Bernama