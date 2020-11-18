CMCO food delivery: Enjoy 'bebek goreng' from Cheras' Itik Istana

The Indonesian 'bebek goreng' with rice is paired with a super spicy 'sambal' and fresh 'ulam' – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 – It's not often you get this Indonesian dish, bebek goreng or fried duck, in the Klang Valley so when a friend recommended Itik Istana, I decided to try them out.

Located at Taman Maluri, from what I gather, browsing through their social media accounts, they have been in business since 2015. The name comes from making this dish taste so amazing that it is worthy to be served at the palace.

The menu is a concise one. You can enjoy a single portion of the duck with rice, sambal and ulam for RM10.50. Or if you prefer, they also offer the whole duck for RM72, or a half portion for RM36. For the single portion, you cannot dictate which part you want. Collection or delivery starts from 12pm onwards.

You can order this portion for RM10.50 for a satisfying lunch

The orders for the single portion set, whole and half duck are only for Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, if you order the whole duck, that is also available during the weekends.

On its own, the duck has a light taste. You will enjoy the slight crispy skin with tender meat that falls off the bone. This is a result of the duck being marinated and stewed first before it is deep fried.

It can be a little dry but what elevates the dish is the sambal. That bright red sauce, prepared freshly is laced with duck oil that gives it more depth of flavour. Even though that sambal is crazy spicy, I couldn't stop eating it. A first for me, since I am a big chilli coward. Enjoy the whole meal with the fresh daun kemangi on the side. The lemon basil is aromatic and cuts through any oily aftertaste.

Itik Istana, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. For orders, you can WhatsApp 019-3774012 for self pick-up or delivery by third party providers. They only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Weekend orders are only for the whole duck. Facebook: @itikistana Instagram: @itikistana