RMCO food delivery: Happiness is an ice cream sandwich delivered right to your doorstep

Happiness can be delivered to you via an ice cream sandwich with rainbow swirls from Polar Ice Cream Puchong. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — There's something magical about the ice cream sandwich or what is popularly known in Malaysia as roti ais krim.

Maybe it reminds us of our carefree childhood. Or it's that perfect combination of cold ice cream with fluffy bread.

Usually sold by ice cream vendors on motorcycles, you can now get it delivered to you directly from Polar Ice Cream which distributes various flavours of ice cream including those shaped like a brick.

From what I understand, there are various agents appointed by Polar Ice Cream to distribute their ice cream. One such vendor is Penangite Yael Khailan who is now based in Puchong, hence her Instagram account @PolarIceCream_Puchong.

What makes her unique is she sells the ice cream with rainbow bread (RM6 per loaf). It was her own initiative to find someone who bakes that fluffy rainbow bread.

"It is a nice pairing and completes the whole ice cream eating experience," she explained. I can definitely vouch for that as it definitely dials up the happiness levels when you bite into those psychedelic swirls with the creamy ice cream sandwiched within.

You can choose from six flavours which include classic ones like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. There are also local favourites such as durian, taro and corn.

These come in blocks measuring around 9 inches which yields 900 millilitres of ice cream for RM6.

Select from a choice of six flavours that range from vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, taro, corn and durian packed in blocks which you can cut into slices.

Each block is wrapped in soft cardboard paper which you peel off to cut off the ice cream in slices. The ice cream has a nice, creamy texture and the flavours aren't too strong. The mildest flavour is the taro which tends to be quite indistinct.

If you prefer, once you open up the cardboard cartons, you can mix and match the flavours in a container, just like the ice cream vendors.

This gives each bite different flavours making it an unusual combination.

Even though Yael is based in Puchong, she does her own delivery and customers are from all over the Klang Valley. She'll organise her own route with a few customers from the same area and deliver your order to your home.

The cost of delivery is charged accordingly. If you live in Puchong, you can pick up your order from Bandar 16 Sierra.

If you prefer, you can WhatsApp Polar Ice Cream at 016-6687425 to get in touch with an agent within your area. There won't be any rainbow bread though but you can still relish the ice cream at home.

Polar Ice Cream Puchong, Bandar Sierra 16, Puchong. You can WhatsApp 012-4946489 for orders or message via their Instagram @polaricecream_puchong