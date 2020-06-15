RMCO food delivery: You can now get PJ's Loong Foong roast duck delivered to your home

It's really simple to schedule your Loong Foong roast duck delivery to your doorstep for dinner when you're busy with work – Picture by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 15 -- When I'm distracted by work, I tend to forget about dinner. Luckily I can now pre-order food to be delivered to me later.

That is what I did with PJ's Loong Foong roast duck. I clicked on their online store in the other kitchen (https://app.theother.kitchen) the night before and placed an order to have my dinner delivered the next evening.

This old school roast duck is one of my favourite indulgences. However, I must admit I don't have it often since I tend to forget to visit in the evening. I'm also not a fan of waiting in the long line for them to chop it up.

A friend had mentioned that they now do delivery so I gave it a try.

It's really simple to just place an order. The menu is exactly the same, a choice of the whole duck for RM63 or cut into half (RM32) or quarter (upper is RM17 and lower is RM19).

If you're a solo eater, they also offer duck rice for RM8.50. You also can get their crunchy, tangy acar (RM9 for 500 grams portion) to accompany your duck. Once the order is placed, just choose a time slot for delivery.

I liked how the app (a first for me) gave me two options to select for my delivery. One was a delivery service which I had not heard of before but at a cheaper price and another with just a marginal increase but carried out by a known firm. I went with the latter.

And just like that, my food arrived within that time slot and was ready for me when I finished work in the late evening.

The duck was exactly how I remembered it. It was all cut up nicely and if you order the whole duck, they give you the entire roasted bird.

There's the head chopped in half which some consider as a delicacy. Most places tend to throw it out. They also give the neck, chopped in pieces.

Even the skin from the neck is nicely trimmed for you to savour. If you don't like these pieces, just throw them into chai boey or stew with mustard greens that are packed with sourish flavours. Nothing goes to waste with roast duck.

The meat is juicy and succulent with a distinct aroma from the spices they use. They do give you sauces like the duck jus cooked with shallots and a chilli sauce but the duck is just nice on its own.

Just pair it with a plate of vegetables and rice for a lovely meal with the family with minimal fuss.

Currently Loong Foong has re-opened for dine-in, if you prefer to eat the roast duck there together with their tai chow dishes. You can also turn up there in the evening to take away the roast duck.

But for the convenience of their customers, the delivery service will still continue.

Loong Foong Duck, 1, Jalan 20/13, Paramount Gardens, PJ. Open: 4.30pm to 9.30pm. You can place your order for roast duck at https://app.theother.kitchen/loongfongparamount for scheduled delivery between 4pm to 8pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LoongFoongRoastDuck