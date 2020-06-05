GrabFood confirms ‘switched off’ eateries in app due to bad weather, lack of riders

File photo fo food delivery riders picking up their orders in Penang on day seven of the movement control order March 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Following a Facebook post from Burgertory last night alleging that its store on GrabFood was turned off due to low sales commission, GrabFood issued a statement via its Facebook page to clarify that “we do not turn off any of our stores based on commissions.”

In the same statement, GrabFood also gave some situations where stores are unavailable.

GrabFood claims that its delivery system adjusts itself in situations such as rainy weather and lack of delivery riders.

The system is said to reduce the service distance which in turn results in stores being unavailable.

It cited an example where you may see restaurants further than your residence rather than near you, due to the lack of riders at that specific time.

GrabFood also gave an example where during the festive season (like the recent Raya) if the restaurant is closed based on feedback from its delivery riders, it will “temporarily pause” these restaurants.

It also claimed in such situations, restaurant partners were informed of this precautionary step via email and SMS.

However, GrabFood apologised if it didn’t make sure their partners received or acknowledged this information.

Since it posted its their statement on Facebook, members of the public have given a wide range of comments. Some cited their own personal experience where they were unable to see stores. Others also questioned the prices listed on the app.

You can read the full statement on GrabFood’s Facebook page.