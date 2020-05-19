CMCO food delivery: Bandar Utama's Oriental Cravings is back with their delicious home-style eats

The vinegar pork trotters has a nice, balanced taste, thanks to the use of two types of vinegar and dried chillies — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Good things come to those who wait. For a good part of the movement control order (MCO), Oriental Cravings at 1 Utama Shopping Centre was closed.

On May 13, they reopened for dine-in with all the proper social distancing measures as the government allowed dine-in at restaurants under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

And for those who prefer, you can also arrange for delivery or takeaways which is what I opted for.

Since 2003, Oriental Cravings — started by Doreen Tan, Fay Cheng and June Yap — has been feeding hungry bellies with their food.

Their offerings showcase the trio's diverse heritage. For some menu items like the unusual chicken curry with ham choy or preserved vegetables, there's no distinct origin but is just very much a part of their family history.

I've got a long list of favourites here which took two rounds of deliveries to satisfy.

An unusual chicken curry is paired with an unlikely friend in the form of preserved vegetables that helps balance out the richness of the curry (left). Rice wine chicken has a comforting vibe with the use of sweet home-made rice wine (right)

What always tops my list here is their rice wine chicken. There's a comforting vibe about this Hakka dish which is decadently laced with their sweet-tasting homemade rice wine.

Enjoy it on its own for RM 38.90 or as a single portion with rice for RM25.90. If you prefer, they also offer it with smooth mee sua for RM23.90. Each portion comes with crunchy wood ear fungus, fluffy omelette and pieces of smooth chicken.

Their fried yam cake is not only unique but incredibly flavour-packed with its long beans, egg, preserved radish, dried prawns and peanuts

Next there's the innovative fried yam cake (RM16.90). The soft, fluffy yam cake made in-house (it's also offered as is on the menu) is stir fried with lots of goodies such as crunchy long beans, preserved radish and egg. A topping of dried prawns and fried peanuts, packed separately to prevent them from getting soggy, boosts its flavour.

Throughout the whole lockdown, I did not eat any curry laksa so I've been looking forward to its creamy, spicy taste.

Curry 'laksa' hits the spot with its creamy broth paired with pieces of roast pork, long beans and brinjal (left). The 'mee goreng' which is packed with flavour will be good for a quick meal (right)

Oriental Cravings' version ticks all the right boxes. It's served with thick cut pieces of roast pork, long beans, brinjal and bean sprouts.

You also get beancurd puffs and pork balls in the curry. The laksa is RM18.90 and can easily feed two small eaters for lunch. If you prefer fried noodles, they also do a good mee goreng using the bouncy yellow wheat noodles.

The items are packed in separate boxes and packets

There's quite an emphasis on Hakka favourites here which are popular with the diners like their vinegar pork trotters for RM32.90. It's a well balanced version with the use of two types of vinegars and dried chillies. Enjoy all this with a bowl of rice and you will be returning for much more.

Oriental Cravings, 1 Utama Shopping Centre (New Wing), Lot G359, Ground Floor, Rainforest, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 10am to 8pm. WhatsApp 012-6832581 for orders. You can view the menu on their Instagram @orientalcravings.my