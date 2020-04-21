MCO food delivery: Slurp-worthy pork noodles with generous portions at OUG Seafood Pork Noodle, Cheras

You can get the traditional special pork noodle at OUG Seafood Pork Noodle with all kinds of goodies — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Inception is a cruel thing. When one person in your group chat starts talking about a food item, everyone starts missing it. That was the case for me and pork noodles.

My friend had gone to Hong Cha eatery at Overseas Union Garden (OUG) to get her pork noodles fix. Curious about whether I could score my own bowl of satisfaction, she had given me their contact.

I messaged them the next day and within a few minutes, I had placed an order, paid online and my food was on the way.

It arrived piping hot.

As I was unpacking the noodles, where the broth is placed separately, I noticed that the portions were huge.

I ended up using three bowls for my meal; one for the dry tossed noodles, one for the meat and lastly, one for the extra soup.

From their menu which was also sent over to me, the eatery offers pork noodles, porridge and some items like Japanese pork chop, lorbak and even fried prawns or koebi karaage.

The traditional pork noodle for RM7.50 with 'kway teow' hits the spot for those craving pork noodles

I had ordered the traditional pork noodles for RM7.50 served with minced pork, pork slices, intestines, seafood, liver, prawns and squid.

On the other spectrum, I had also ordered the pricier traditional special for RM14.50. It has the same items as the traditional pork noodles with additions like kidney, clams and fish.

The true test of pork noodles is the broth. This eatery's broth wasn't overly sweet tasting but satisfying. I did drink up every drop of the broth and luckily I didn't suffer from parched throat after my meal.

The minced pork was perfectly cooked with a nice texture. While items like the liver and kidney suffered a bit from the residual heat retained within the broth, it was still a really good bowl of pork noodles so I don't mind ordering it again. The seafood element is not that evident though.

The items placed in plastic bags that retain heat got to my place still piping hot

Later, I found out I had mistakenly ordered from their Cheras outlet. From what I understand, the Cheras outlet is run by a relative of the original eatery located in OUG.

The OUG place has been in business about 30-plus years and operates from two places: one at Sun Sea Restaurant in the morning (8am onwards) and at Hong Cha in the evening (3pm to 8pm).

If you live in that area, Hong Cha's pork noodles is available on GrabFood.

OUG Seafood Pork Noodle is located at 201, Jalan Sarjana, Taman Connaught, KL. Open: 8.30am to 6.30pm. Their last order is 6pm. Closed on Wednesday. Their Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/OugSeafoodPorkNoodleCheras/