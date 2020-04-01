US chef Samin Nosrat launches podcast for pantry cooking (VIDEO)

Chef Samin Nosrat featured in Netflix series ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.’ — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 1 — Samin Nosrat, author of the bestselling cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and New York Times Magazine columnist, has launched a podcast about home cooking just in time for the worldwide quarantine.

Called simply Home Cooking, the podcast is meant to help at-home cooks with kitchen conundrums and offer recipe ideas for no-fuss pantry cooking.

In the inaugural hour-long episode Bean There, Done That, Nosrat tackles “the eternal question” on the need (or lack thereof) to soak beans, and actor Josh Malina, best known for his appearance in The West Wing shares his secrets to making latkes.

Listeners can also ask questions and send the audio to the show. The questions will be aired in the programme. Home Cooking is hosted and produced by Hrishikesh Hirway, creator of podcasts like Song Exploder, The West Wing Weekly and Partners.

The popularity of Nosrat’s cookbook also led to a Netflix series of the same name. — AFP-Relaxnews