Chef Michel Roux Jr is creating meals for a special crossing of the Queen Mary 2

Chef Michel Roux Jr will be on board the Queen Mary 2 next June. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — Next year, for the first time ever, the ultra-famous liner managed by Cunard will organise a ‘Festival of Food & Wine’ at sea. Franco-British chef Michel Roux Jr will be the star of the show.

From June 7 to 14, 2020, Cunard will organise its first ever “Festival Food and Wine.” For the occasion, the Michelin-starred chef and owner of London’s Le Gavroche will be on board to provide spectacular meals for guests to enjoy across the week in the Queen Mary’s restaurant, The Verandah, and a three-course signature gala meal in its Britannia Grill.

“For the first time ever, I will be taking Le Gavroche to sea. This will be a very special voyage, and I can’t wait to get on board,” remarked the Franco-British chef who has done much to promote the cause of gastronomic dining in the realm of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In the course of the transatlantic crossing from Southampton, England to New York, guests will enjoy an array of cooking demonstrations, wine pairings and events hosted by a variety of food and wine experts, including Le Gavroche’s Executive Chef, Rachel Humphrey.

This is not the first time that Cunard has organised a themed crossing. Last year wine aficionados had the opportunity to participate in a specially created wine cruise. As part of the festival next June, passengers will have the option of joining the Cunard Wine Academy and gaining a Wine and Spirit Education Trust qualification. — AFP-Relaxnews